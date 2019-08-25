Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake; Shareholder Alta Capital Management Lifted Facebook (FB) Holding

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 60,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 492,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.17M, up from 432,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 19/04/2018 – BLUMENTHAL SENDS LETTER TO FTC ABOUT FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Posts Comment on Cambridge Analytica Situation; 01/05/2018 – CEO #MarkZuckerberg says that Facebook is bringing AR camera effects to Messenger:; 20/03/2018 – A report from The New York Times and The Guardian over the weekend alleged that a data firm, Cambridge Analytica, improperly gained access to the data of more than 50 million Facebook users; 27/03/2018 – “Everything’s changed; everyone is talking about data privacy,” Left told CNBC. “They’re a lot more vulnerable than Facebook.”; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK: 85% OF U.S. LAW ENFORCEMENT REQUESTS PRODUCED DATA; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to demand improvements on tackling fake news by end of year – draft; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 08/05/2018 – Matt Powell: Sources say Adidas has paused its video ads on Facebook while it reviews their efficacy

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc bought 365,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The hedge fund held 598,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.93 million, up from 232,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 1.85 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 06/03/2018 Experts from ERI and CSR Weigh in on Potential Litigation Surge After Supreme Court Decision on Privacy Breaches; 15/05/2018 – Tropicana Entertainment Inc. Announces Completion of “Window-Shop” Period; 03/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Reports First Quarter Net Revenue of $440.2 Million, Operating Income of $54.2 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – EXPECT TO REALIZE $40 MLN OF SYNERGIES IN FIRST YEAR OF OWNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION WILL BE INCREASED BY AMOUNT OF NET PROCEEDS RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH ARUBA DISPOSITION; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 437,886 shares to 15,940 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,239 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Comm invested in 0.41% or 22,437 shares. 20,448 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Com. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 9,279 shares. First Corp In has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Kentucky-based Field & Main Bancorporation has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hardman Johnston Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 53,590 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has invested 5.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bowen Hanes Communications Inc accumulated 1,294 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Company reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Burns J W And has 0.69% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedgewood Inc accumulated 7.67% or 630,014 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 69,549 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Guild Inv Mgmt has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jackson Wealth Ltd has 0.56% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 13,638 shares. Boston Advsr Limited reported 103,205 shares.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argenx Se by 19,633 shares to 270,548 shares, valued at $33.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 254,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,317 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

