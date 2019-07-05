Kingdon Capital Management Boosted Cameco (CCJ) Holding; De Burlo Group Has Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Stake By $4.08 Million

De Burlo Group Inc decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 56.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. De Burlo Group Inc sold 13,167 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The De Burlo Group Inc holds 10,233 shares with $3.18 million value, down from 23,400 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $54.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $378.33. About 446,980 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.85; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer

Kingdon Capital Management Llc increased Cameco Corp (CCJ) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kingdon Capital Management Llc acquired 32,483 shares as Cameco Corp (CCJ)’s stock declined 17.43%. The Kingdon Capital Management Llc holds 822,683 shares with $9.70 million value, up from 790,200 last quarter. Cameco Corp now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 923,683 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.07% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supreme Court upholds Virginia ban on uranium mining – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 29, 2019.

De Burlo Group Inc increased Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,260 shares to 82,170 valued at $19.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 1,450 shares and now owns 17,420 shares. Broadcom Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina (ILMN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, ILMN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Illumina (ILMN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $4.39 million activity. $1.00M worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by FLATLEY JAY T. 3,000 shares were sold by deSouza Francis A, worth $848,854 on Friday, February 1. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of stock or 124 shares. Shares for $280,110 were sold by EPSTEIN ROBERT S on Friday, February 1.

Among 2 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Illumina had 4 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, January 25. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $202.29 million for 67.56 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.