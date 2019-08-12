King Wealth Management Group Upped Mastercard (MA) Position By $702,885; Duke Energy (DUK) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 450 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 376 trimmed and sold stakes in Duke Energy Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 425.27 million shares, down from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Duke Energy Corp in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 10 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 332 Increased: 340 New Position: 110.

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,991 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 16,133 shares with $3.80M value, up from 13,142 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $269.48. About 2.36 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. $6.47M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Management Limited Com holds 31,707 shares. Lipe Dalton reported 900 shares. Goelzer Investment Inc holds 0.37% or 16,550 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 59,675 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Dana Incorporated reported 1.88% stake. Linscomb Williams reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Monetta Financial Services stated it has 39,000 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 72,002 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 85,372 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corporation has 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Country Club Tru Com Na has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 79,241 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Inv Management. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 221,000 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Holderness Invs owns 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,791 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) stake by 5,253 shares to 98,584 valued at $28.05 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) stake by 1,011 shares and now owns 60,683 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. UBS maintained the shares of MA in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.94 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 19.71 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 6.11% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation for 347,788 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 129,339 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty Co has 4.9% invested in the company for 66,300 shares. The South Carolina-based Canal Insurance Co has invested 4.59% in the stock. Stralem & Co Inc, a New York-based fund reported 77,395 shares.

