King Wealth Management Group Upped Mastercard (MA) Position; Burney Co Has Upped Mastercard (MA) Stake By $984,180

Burney Co increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 5.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 4,188 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Burney Co holds 78,905 shares with $18.58 million value, up from 74,717 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $273.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.67 million on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

Burney Co decreased Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) stake by 5,175 shares to 25,516 valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 6,866 shares and now owns 36,407 shares. Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Heritage Mgmt Corp has 2.46% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 238,300 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Jennison Assocs Lc stated it has 3.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Texas-based Chilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eqis Capital Management Inc holds 27,707 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Blue Finance Capital Incorporated accumulated 2.75% or 22,210 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,812 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.56% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 433,314 shares. Wesbanco National Bank & Trust owns 102,223 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Limited reported 202,578 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 15,043 shares. The Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Girard Partners Ltd holds 13,474 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Walmart (NYSE: $WMT) Applies for Libra-like Stablecoin Patent, Mastercard (NYSE: $MA) and Nexo Launch Crypto Credit Card, AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Announces $100K Blockchain Competition and Brave Launches Twitter Tipping Feature – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

