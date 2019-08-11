King Wealth Management Group Upped Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding by $1.19 Million; Polaris Wealth Advisers Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 23,619 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 26,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $151.34. About 1.51 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK ADOPTING NEW REV. ACCOUNTING STANDARD, ASC 606; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q REV. $5.1B, EST. $5.40B; 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAIN REGIMEN; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD: BIKTARVY FOUND TO BE NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR REGIMEN; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.13% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 157,162 shares. 2,580 are owned by Numerixs Investment Techs Inc. Paloma Prns Management Communications owns 168,975 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 2,000 were accumulated by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.67% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 18,689 shares. Td Asset Inc owns 72,536 shares. Ally Financial holds 4,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 294,909 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6,109 shares. Captrust stated it has 2,151 shares. Caprock Gp holds 2,332 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,551 shares to 48,047 shares, valued at $9.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $72.47M for 114.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 80,296 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 289,600 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 111,615 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.72% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Artemis Invest Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 268,951 shares. Needham Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 145,000 shares or 3.2% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 80,243 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0.36% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Sei Invests Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 324,656 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 6.40M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc has 0.98% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 254,853 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.26% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).