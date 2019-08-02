King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $339,000 as Valuation Rose; Citigroup (Put) (C) Shareholder Financial Architects Has Trimmed Stake

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $361.49. About 477,087 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS CONT OPS $4.02; 06/03/2018 – Weapons of the future: Here’s the new war tech Lockheed Martin is pitching to the Pentagon; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies; 17/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated recurring flyway cost of $87 million; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 7.97M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/05/2018 – CITI SAYS IT HIRED WORKERS FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL FOR ONLINE BANK; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 07/05/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 29/03/2018 – UBS IS SAID TO HIRE CREDIT SUISSE’S FLETCHER, CITI’S BRENNAN; 20/03/2018 – CITI CHIEF ECONOMIST PAUL BRENNAN SPEAKS AT PERTH CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,991 shares to 16,133 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY) by 3,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.15 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 shares valued at $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.