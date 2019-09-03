King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $339,000 as Share Value Rose; Olstein Capital Management LP Position in General Mtrs Co (GM) Has Cut by $444,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 156,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.09. About 4.60M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – Seegrid Expands Supervisor Fleet Management Software with Innovative New Features; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV; 10/05/2018 – GM’s commitment to S.Korea is long-term and sincere, says GM exec; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 27/03/2018 – GM EXPECTS REVISED TRADE DEAL BETWEEN S.KOREA, US WILL “HELP EASE INVESTMENT RISKS” FOR S.KOREA -S.KOREA’S TRADE MINISTRY; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Bosch for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 24/05/2018 – GM Pushes China Growth With Cheap Cars for the New Middle Class; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Retaining 80.4% Stake in GM Cruise

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $384.11. About 760,901 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 12/04/2018 – Pentagon confirms delivery suspension of Lockheed F-35 jets; 06/04/2018 – Germany, France develop new maritime surveillance plane against Russian subs; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. LOWERING FOREIGN ARMS SALES ADMINISTRATIVE SURCHARGE TO 3.2 PCT FROM 3.5 PCT, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1 – ARMS SALES CHIEF HOOPER; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – Pentagon and Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract to Enhance Readiness and Reduce Costs; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.09 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.65B for 4.91 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.