King Wealth Management Group Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined; Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding Increased by Granite Investment Partners Llc

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 51.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 38,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 111,577 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 73,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $24.86. About 805,192 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 22/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89M shares traded or 31.33% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 26/03/2018 – Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 787 DEFERRED COSTS FELL TO $24.7B VS $25.4B IN 4Q; 18/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods -U.S. Treasury

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,497 are held by Carroll Assocs. Oak Ridge Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.01% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Citizens Northern has 0.98% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Baltimore holds 1,423 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,626 shares. The Kentucky-based Argi Inv Ser Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Menora Mivtachim Limited stated it has 1,760 shares. Nottingham Advsrs Inc holds 0.05% or 771 shares. Rockland Trust holds 0.17% or 4,850 shares. Donaldson Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 112,947 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. First Advsrs LP invested in 173,346 shares. Smith Moore And has invested 0.99% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). Osborne Prtn Mngmt Limited holds 0.6% or 8,680 shares. 22,645 were reported by Montag A & Associates.

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Ijh (IJH) by 4,905 shares to 48,261 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc Iemg (IEMG).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 31,100 shares to 277,265 shares, valued at $16.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 27,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,982 shares, and cut its stake in Chromadex Corp.

