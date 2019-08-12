King Wealth Management Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $2.05 Million as Stock Price Rose; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Maintained by Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201. About 9.52 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16; 25/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: GDPR Makes Its EU Debut, Apple’s `Big Win’; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 20,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.97M, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 2.66M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,967 shares to 35,690 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% stake. Locust Wood Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 187,939 shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Fernwood Ltd Liability Com stated it has 8,252 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Cohen Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Parsec Fincl Management stated it has 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership owns 20,495 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Cap Planning Lc has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wright Invsts Ser has 4.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 52,928 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Company holds 1,150 shares. Advisory accumulated 0.95% or 25,724 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 173,526 shares. Greenbrier Partners Management stated it has 13.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 4.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.06M were accumulated by Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas. Twin Focus Prns Ltd Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47B and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,502 shares to 1.44 million shares, valued at $176.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 491,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

