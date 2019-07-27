King Wealth Management Group Raised Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Stock Declined; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Its Position

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 129.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 14,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – Gilead Slides as Street Looks for an End to Falling Sales; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Lawsuits: California HIV Patients File Class Action and Personal Injury Cases Over Key HIV Drug; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – IN 2018, CO’S PARTNER GILEAD TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT OF REMAINING RA PHASE 3 STUDIES WITH FILGOTINIB

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.23M, down from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – Ann Arbor News: Thoughts on Amazon’s Michigan football ‘All or Nothing’ series; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has been rumored since last year; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS “IT’S INAPPROPRIATE FOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO USE THEIR POSITION TO ATTACK AN AMERICAN COMPANY”; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9,000 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1,881 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt accumulated 7,135 shares or 2.55% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 2.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.06% or 496,958 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Pa reported 12,810 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc owns 438,304 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Rothschild Prtn Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.99% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Valinor Mngmt LP invested in 5.42% or 58,132 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 0.81% or 17,500 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 631 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. 150 were accumulated by Adams Asset Advisors Ltd. Thornburg Inv Inc accumulated 21,757 shares. Moors Cabot holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,090 shares. Discovery Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ct owns 12,180 shares or 2.26% of their US portfolio. Forbes J M And Communication Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,468 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Narwhal, a Georgia-based fund reported 40,560 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 3,255 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Franklin Res reported 12.31M shares. Boston Ltd invested in 15,060 shares. Provident Mngmt invested 4.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Selway Asset Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Malaga Cove Limited Co invested in 0.55% or 13,890 shares. Forte Cap Limited Company Adv reported 31,142 shares. Twin Capital Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.13% or 69,682 shares. New England & Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Monarch Capital Mgmt reported 53,429 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co invested in 116,046 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Meritage Mgmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 10,433 shares.