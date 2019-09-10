King Wealth Management Group Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding By $339,000; Indus Capital Partners Has Raised Its Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Position

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) stake by 16.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Indus Capital Partners Llc acquired 419,801 shares as Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Indus Capital Partners Llc holds 3.04 million shares with $24.42 million value, up from 2.62M last quarter. Vipshop Hldgs Ltd now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.15. About 5.39 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE REDUCED VIPS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q EPS 12c

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.14%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 17,329 shares with $5.20M value, down from 18,459 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $106.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $379.05. About 855,615 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO MARILLYN HEWSON ADDRESSES BERNSTEIN EVENT; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 20/04/2018 – Sputnik: Japan Asks Lockheed Martin to Craft Hybrid F-35 and F-22 Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin and Cobham Team to Develop Next Generation Jammer Low Band for U.S. Navy’s Electronic Warfare Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Dividend of $2.00; 19/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ABOUT 17 MWH OF GRIDSTA LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS TO PEAK POWER INC; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed would need permission from the U.S. government to offer the sensitive military technology; 16/03/2018 – New Lockheed Martin Readiness Contract Strengthens Sustainment Industry

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased Secoo Hldg Ltd stake by 188,547 shares to 868,688 valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Graftech Intl Ltd stake by 434,120 shares and now owns 1.56M shares. Best Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vipshop Holdings has $11 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $8.67’s average target is -5.25% below currents $9.15 stock price. Vipshop Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lockheed Martin has $42000 highest and $35600 lowest target. $385.17’s average target is 1.61% above currents $379.05 stock price. Lockheed Martin had 13 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LMT in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight”. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity. Another trade for 1,354 shares valued at $509,534 was made by TAICLET JAMES D JR on Friday, August 9.

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,059 shares to 22,826 valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr Sm Ijr (IJR) stake by 10,813 shares and now owns 247,950 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.