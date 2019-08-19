King Wealth Management Group Lowered Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82 million, up from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $30.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.01. About 1.86M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 19/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Markets, Amazon, Opioids; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 16/05/2018 – Next Up at Amazon-Run Whole Foods: Half-Priced Halibut Steaks; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 04/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP ON AMAZON SEEKS LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Amazon has more than 100 million Prime members

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $211.93. About 16.02M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Team Up on New Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,100 shares to 293,100 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,600 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin And Ptnrs Llp invested in 2.17% or 63,160 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 261,514 shares. Pdts Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 1.73% or 17,203 shares in its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1,500 shares. Signature And Advisors Llc holds 13,357 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Lc invested in 18,864 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Company reported 249,106 shares. 45,916 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Peoples has invested 1.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bouchey Finance Gru Limited holds 0.28% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Discovery Llc Ct has invested 2.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 13,232 are held by Vigilant Cap Lc. Legacy Private Tru Com invested in 0.76% or 3,589 shares. Field And Main Bank invested in 1,622 shares. Consulate reported 187 shares.

