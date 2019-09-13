King Wealth Management Group Lifted Marathon Pete (MPC) Position; Cdw (CDW) Stock Value Rose While Atwood & Palmer Decreased Stake by $11.50 Million

Atwood & Palmer Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc sold 103,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 297,951 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.07M, down from 401,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 661,024 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 20,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 7.01M shares traded or 15.10% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Midstream Segment Income From Ops of $567; 09/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Affiliates Report Stake In Tesoro; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $219.97 million for 19.05 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Atwood & Palmer Inc, which manages about $599.83 million and $740.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 65,419 shares to 67,294 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 47,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr.

