King Wealth Management Group Lifted Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 28.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 7,967 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 35,690 shares with $5.65M value, up from 27,723 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $119.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $153.74. About 2.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISED ITS LONG-TERM REVENUE TARGET RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 BY $1 BLN; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 53,686 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock rose 4.97%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 11.76 million shares with $1.04 billion value, up from 11.71M last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $122.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.63. About 1.46M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 369,218 shares to 1.93 million valued at $165.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innoviva Inc stake by 479,700 shares and now owns 422,100 shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcgowan Gp Asset reported 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Ariel Investments Limited Liability Co owns 3.26M shares for 3.58% of their portfolio. 2.74M were accumulated by Pnc Fincl Gru. Tompkins Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2,411 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.13% or 3,381 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 40,912 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 12,985 shares. Jump Trading Ltd holds 4,374 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Llc reported 5,330 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc owns 3,106 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). National Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Lincoln reported 6,875 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0.19% or 336,114 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $768,100 of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tableau Wanted Salesforce Shares, Benioff Tells Cramer: ‘I Can’t Blame Them’ – Benzinga” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Follows Its Own Advice in the First Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 43 insider sales for $37.62 million activity. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.56 million were sold by Benioff Marc. $749,873 worth of stock was sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, January 23. 6,331 shares were sold by Harris Parker, worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, February 12. Hawkins Mark J also sold $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $16,971 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, January 31. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1.

Among 30 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 42 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Raymond James. Monness maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by SunTrust. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CRM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Management Group owns 0.4% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6,310 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company has 1.98% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Grp has 0.18% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 292,718 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 18 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited owns 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 31,840 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 0.09% or 87,527 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com accumulated 6.78% or 270,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc owns 0.33% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 16,196 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 27,560 shares. Coastline Trust Com reported 0.19% stake. Hightower Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). New England Investment & Retirement Gru owns 3,046 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd has 45,025 shares.