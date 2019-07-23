King Wealth Management Group Lifted By $709,422 Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Evercore Wealth Management Has Raised By $6.76 Million Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 10.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 1,862 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 20,105 shares with $7.67 million value, up from 18,243 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $209.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $373.07. About 3.25M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 4 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BUSINESSES OFFSET THE ADDITIONAL TANKER COST GROWTH IN THE QUARTER OF $81 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Visits Boeing, Highlights New Funding for Manufacturing Lines; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased Synchrony Finl (SYF) stake by 24.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Evercore Wealth Management Llc acquired 218,059 shares as Synchrony Finl (SYF)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Evercore Wealth Management Llc holds 1.12M shares with $35.69M value, up from 900,875 last quarter. Synchrony Finl now has $24.13B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 3.86 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Allergan Plc stake by 4,550 shares to 1,578 valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) stake by 1,011 shares and now owns 60,683 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Com holds 1.18% or 73,622 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Intersect Cap Lc has 1.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amp Investors holds 0.58% or 273,222 shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Lc has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,981 shares. Cambridge Group invested in 17,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Westover Advsrs Limited has invested 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 247,562 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 180,124 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 139,506 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 9,702 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Kcm Advsrs Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Condor Capital Mgmt has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Burney has 0.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,741 shares. Mairs And Pwr accumulated 4,180 shares.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 8,747 shares to 221,291 valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 12,491 shares and now owns 180,953 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Synchrony Finl had 8 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, January 30. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYF in report on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, July 22. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $43 target in Thursday, January 24 report.