King Wealth Management Group Lifted By $498,771 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Has 1.18 Sentiment

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,263 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 81,576 shares with $9.62M value, up from 77,313 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.73. About 1.26M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc (MNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 13 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 11 reduced and sold stock positions in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.93 million shares, down from 1.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.34% above currents $138.73 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. Wells Fargo maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform”. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kensico Cap Management holds 7.32% or 3.16M shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 12.59 million shares or 3.34% of its portfolio. 23.05M were reported by Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd. Comml Bank stated it has 113,679 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Night Owl Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested in 7.34% or 173,970 shares. Nomura Holdg holds 0.2% or 397,198 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 2.55% or 809,912 shares in its portfolio. Mig Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,441 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dock Street Asset Mngmt holds 1.21% or 30,127 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 358,610 shares stake. Illinois-based New Vernon Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 1.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaller Investment Group has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,586 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Linton Bullish On Canopy; Miley Cyrus, Sarah Silverman, Other Celebs Back Cannabis Company; Canada’s New R&D License; And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on October 10, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CB2 Insights Expands Board with Teladoc Executive Marc Adelson, Appoints David Danziger as Chairman and Adopts Advance Notice Bylaw – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of June 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $150.35 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 13,484 shares traded. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (MNP) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. for 67,173 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 20,483 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.22% invested in the company for 417,420 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.06% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 197,924 shares.