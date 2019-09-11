King Wealth Management Group Increased Mastercard (MA) Holding; Leuthold Group Upped Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,991 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 16,133 shares with $3.80M value, up from 13,142 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $282.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.66. About 5.21M shares traded or 55.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 31.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc acquired 16,745 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 69,529 shares with $7.72 million value, up from 52,784 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $240.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $281.71’s average target is 4.47% above currents $269.66 stock price. Mastercard had 24 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,890 shares. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) stake by 2,129 shares to 59,882 valued at $10.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Data Corporation Class A stake by 215,158 shares and now owns 21,479 shares. Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Intern (BWX) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.09% above currents $135.57 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. Imperial Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.