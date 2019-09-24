King Wealth Management Group Increased Marathon Pete (MPC) Holding; Caterpillar Has 0.92 Sentiment

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 87.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 9,750 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 20,877 shares with $1.17M value, up from 11,127 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $36.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.42 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS – SUBSEQUENT OFFERING, CO FULFILS REQUIREMENT FOR LISTING ON OSLO BØRS OF AT LEAST 500 SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 30/04/2018 – MPC SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN `CONTINUES UNFETTERED’; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR BEGINS SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON REFINERY; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT OVERHAUL; 17/05/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – FORECAST 2018 CONFIRMED; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS

Caterpillar Inc (CAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 451 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 491 trimmed and sold stock positions in Caterpillar Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 353.49 million shares, down from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Caterpillar Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 62 Reduced: 429 Increased: 350 New Position: 101.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought $601,750 worth of stock or 12,500 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 30.18% above currents $55.64 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6200 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.15 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 162,763 shares. Wright Ser accumulated 27,223 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Haverford reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Stifel Fincl stated it has 270,373 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Co invested in 19,811 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 1.06M shares. Shelton Capital reported 24,395 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California-based Leisure Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.05% or 17,461 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Wheatland Advsrs Inc has invested 3.61% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63 billion for 10.94 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $71.12 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 11.76 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $126.42. About 1.75 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – FOR ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION, SALES INTO OIL & GAS APPLICATIONS SEES INCREASING IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – CAT: `HIGH WATERMARK’ WASN’T MEANT TO SUGGEST MARKETS PEAKING; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Pellette Is Currently Current Energy & Transportation Group Pres; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NOT SEEING PRICING ENVIRONMENT IMPROVING FOR MINING EQUIP; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE