King Wealth Management Group Holds Holding in Mastercard (MA); As Ingersoll (IR) Market Value Rose, Schwab Charles Investment Management Increased by $2.99 Million Its Position

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 27,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.41 million, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 940,719 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 12/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Achieves 2020 Energy Efficiency Goal and Advances Climate Commitment with Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,133 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, up from 13,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fairview Capital Investment Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ycg Ltd Liability has invested 7.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 493,990 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt reported 7,499 shares. Ipswich Incorporated accumulated 3,250 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Argent Cap Management Limited Liability owns 399,704 shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Akre Lc has 13.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pennsylvania-based Weik Capital Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 95,751 shares. Citizens And Northern reported 6,677 shares. Paloma Management accumulated 4,525 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 5,371 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 620,816 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Mig Cap Limited Company accumulated 202,975 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares to 31,670 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Leavell Management Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 18,429 shares. 500 are held by Mcf Lc. Ubs Asset Americas owns 1.12 million shares. Sit Inv Incorporated holds 78,281 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cibc Asset Management owns 14,848 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aspen Invest Management Inc accumulated 0.3% or 3,985 shares. Mai holds 8,232 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP invested in 16,894 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0.06% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Colonial Trust has invested 1.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Synovus Finance reported 0.02% stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt has 2,000 shares.