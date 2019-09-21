King Wealth Management Group Holding in Sanofi (SNY) Has Lowered as Stock Declined; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Valuation Declined While Commerce Bank Has Trimmed Holding

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55M shares traded or 159.23% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 17/05/2018 – Sanofi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi’s internal memo after a subpoena illustrates concerns over MS drug marketing; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 21/03/2018 – Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 08/03/2018 – #3 Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi’s Dupixent Drug Meets Endpoints for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 71.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 9,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 13,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 579,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CRWD, DOCU, GWRE and WORK among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why DocuSign, Endo International, and Guidewire Software Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire Software EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Guidewire Software Are Surging Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fin Group Incorporated holds 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 2,938 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% or 74,597 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% or 47,395 shares. Principal Finance Group Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Valley National Advisers Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 177 are held by Cwm Limited Liability. Moreover, Raymond James & has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 143,418 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 10.46 million shares. Daiwa Secs Grp owns 9,788 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cadian Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 493,700 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 107,229 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks reported 0.44% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Strs Ohio has 3,556 shares. Utah Retirement owns 15,390 shares.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,963 shares to 23,782 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

More notable recent Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Woodlands-based pharma co. to receive $260M in drug dispute settlement – Houston Business Journal” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sanofi and Regeneron presents REGN3500 data – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Buy With Great Charts – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sanofi beats by â‚¬0.07, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.