King Wealth Management Group Has Upped By $498,771 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; ANGI Homeservices Inc. (ANGI) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Angie`s List (NASDAQ:ANGI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Angie`s List has $2000 highest and $900 lowest target. $14’s average target is 72.41% above currents $8.12 stock price. Angie`s List had 8 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, August 9. Needham maintained the shares of ANGI in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 4 with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 9 report. See ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) latest ratings:

04/09/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Downgrade

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 4,263 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 81,576 shares with $9.62 million value, up from 77,313 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 19.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – L3 Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure Government in Strategic Cloud Initiative; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018

More notable recent ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ANGI bull sees headwinds, execution issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why ANGI Homeservices Shares Collapsed Today – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will These 3-Falling Knives Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides Internet tools and resources for home improvement, maintenance, and repair projects. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. It offers ProFinder technology services; Pro Review, a tool that provides ratings and reviews on home improvement and repair pros; and emergency repair services. It has a 54.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s tools allow clients to research, shop for, and purchase local services for home, health, and automotive service needs, as well as to rate and review service providers in markets.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 1.48 million shares traded. ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) has declined 10.59% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGI News: 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Baker Brothers Plumbing & Air Conditioning Earns Esteemed Angie’s List Super Service Award For a Ninth Year in a Row; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 13/03/2018 – SIRC President David Savarese Discusses Lowe’s Program, Angie’s List Deal and Fiscal Year End on MoneyTV with Donald Baillargeon; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Sees 2018 Operating Income $85 Million; 09/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Earnings Release Available on Company’s IR Site; 19/04/2018 – Notion Integrates with HomeAdvisor; Partnership Pairs Smart Home Technology With Plumbing Services for Instant Water Leak Support; 16/04/2018 – LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP LP REPORTS 20.5 PCT STAKE IN ANGI HOMESERVICES INC AS OF APRIL 13 – SEC FILING

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 9.09% above currents $135.24 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets.

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 1,130 shares to 17,329 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) stake by 1,011 shares and now owns 60,683 shares. Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 198,497 are owned by Martin Currie. Private Na owns 127,635 shares. 120.32 million were accumulated by Acr Alpine Ltd Company. Holderness Invests invested 3.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Invests Incorporated has 1.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 21,620 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Incorporated holds 5.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 670,067 shares. Bennicas & Associate reported 41,994 shares. Rench Wealth accumulated 53,477 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel invested in 11,350 shares. Polaris Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 493,552 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 113,051 shares. Foster And Motley owns 2.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 157,518 shares. Grimes And invested in 170,850 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 59,147 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.