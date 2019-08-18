King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose; Hugh Johnson Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 61.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,357 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $974,000, up from 5,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 8.30M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 25.16M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 16/04/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Pretty please… “Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?”; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Intl Stock F (VXUS) by 16,759 shares to 112,864 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,454 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Materials (XLB).

