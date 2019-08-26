King Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Retirement Systems Of Alabama Decreased Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $316,455 as Stock Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 6,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 546,012 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.34M, down from 552,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 1.80M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR HAS NO IMMEDIATE DETAIL ON CONDITION OF WINDOW; 23/04/2018 – Southwest: On Track To Finish Engine Inspections By May 16; 12/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST SEEKS 19-DAY EXTENSION TO INITIATE NEW HAVANA ROUTE; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Recasts Some 2016, 2017 Financial Info for Adoption of New Revenue Standard; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Expects Minor Disruptions as It Inspects Engines — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST WILL LEASE SLOTS AT NY LAGUARDIA, WASHINGTON REAGAN; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Operating Income $616M, Operating Margin 12.5%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $206.2. About 17.08 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 23/04/2018 – EU launches in-depth probe into Apple’s purchase of Shazam; 09/04/2018 – AAPL: Apple announces red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, coming April 13th. – ! $AAPL

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.68 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hodges Cap Mngmt invested in 70,145 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 26,674 shares. Whitnell And Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.09% or 328,947 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Llc owns 40,226 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.12% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 76,700 shares. Moreover, Cadence Retail Bank Na has 0.13% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.05 million shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 802 shares in its portfolio. 119,439 were accumulated by Bridgewater Assocs Lp. Leavell Mgmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 26,300 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 1.72M shares.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 104,793 shares to 579,123 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 22,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR).

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Mc Ijh (IJH) by 9,128 shares to 43,356 shares, valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Lqd (LQD) by 2,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 19,184 shares. Cwh Mgmt invested in 0.7% or 8,817 shares. Clarkston Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 357 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Colrain Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Segment Wealth Management Ltd has 41,139 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 105,433 shares or 3.09% of its portfolio. 207,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation. Bsw Wealth Partners reported 10,087 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 751 shares. Todd Asset Management Llc owns 271,189 shares. Moreover, Sadoff Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reliant Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,615 shares or 4.26% of all its holdings. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).