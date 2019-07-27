King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $339,000; Stock Value Rose; 12 West Capital Management LP Upped Its Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Position by $43.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $76.36. About 332,065 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALNY); 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $369.46. About 787,264 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 18/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $928 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 20/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 10/04/2018 – Airbus, Lockheed Rush to Tap India’s $620 Billion Defense Market; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CLOSE TO DEAL W/ PENTAGON FOR 11TH F-35 CONTRACT LOT; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video); 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 20/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid fighter jet for Japan; 05/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin says long-term contract will help against tariffs; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Rolls Out Road Map for Stealthy Jet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Shine Advisory has invested 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.12% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Hartford Management Co accumulated 0.23% or 27,306 shares. Modera Wealth Lc reported 4,217 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Accredited Investors owns 887 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 443,061 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated stated it has 714 shares. Int Gru Inc reported 125,078 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,875 shares. Kcm Inv Limited Liability Company holds 20,754 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 1,317 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). The Georgia-based Thomasville Fincl Bank has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 7,284 are held by First Manhattan Com.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY) by 3,994 shares to 33,448 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million. Ambrose Richard F had sold 6,647 shares worth $2.00M on Wednesday, February 6.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 48,470 shares to 482,338 shares, valued at $118.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.