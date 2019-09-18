King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $649,740; St James Investment Company Has Decreased Its Liberty Global Class C (LBTYK) Holding as Stock Value Rose

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Inc Class C (LBTYK) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 133,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.85M, down from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Inc Class C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 4.60 million shares traded or 3.98% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 30/05/2018 – EU conditionally clears Liberty Global’s purchase of Dutch cable operator Ziggo; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: Confirmed. Announcement likely tomorrow at 7am UK time; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $384.2. About 3.12M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says 25% of 787 Dreamliner Fleet Powered by Rolls-Royce Engines; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 28/05/2018 – Mahindra and Boeing team up to make F/A-18 fighters in India; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 07/03/2018 – GM, Boeing and other big metals users drop after Cohn departure; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WTO AIRBUS SUBSIDY RULING CLEARS WAY FOR U.S. TO SEEK REMEDIES IN THE FORM OF TARIFFS ON EU IMPORTS TO THE U.S

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 20,819 shares to 29,449 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 105,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pentwater Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 258,400 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fincl Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 0.19% or 1,240 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.12% or 1,026 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt reported 1.07% stake. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated accumulated 4,924 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 70,215 shares. Artemis Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 413,548 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Associated Banc owns 59,036 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 2,395 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,535 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 2.05% or 30,815 shares. 1,876 were reported by Hanlon Inv. Meyer Handelman Co stated it has 45,298 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 109,503 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,353 shares to 27,179 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ijr (IJR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.22 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.