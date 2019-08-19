King Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.05 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Shelton Capital Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $403.89 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 10,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,670 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02M, down from 42,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 03/05/2018 – This dispensary on Fifth Avenue in New York City is being called the Apple store for weed; 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 639.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 76,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 88,727 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.11 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.81 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-I ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 27/04/2018 – Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war; 16/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software; 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 1,965 shares to 505 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 4,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310 shares, and cut its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple loses ground to Samsung in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Apple To Announce 3 New iPhone Models – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: 16-Inch MacBook Pro May Launch This Fall – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,300 are held by Eagleclaw Capital Managment. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset owns 1,261 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.46% or 37,389 shares in its portfolio. 8,202 are held by Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Business Financial has 11,221 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cohen Capital Management Inc holds 2,408 shares. Guild Inv Mgmt invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Flow Traders Us Lc reported 1,548 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Lc has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 153,960 shares. Becker Cap Management Inc, a Oregon-based fund reported 429,477 shares. White Pine Ltd Company reported 18,206 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 3.43M shares. Northeast Management invested 4.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested in 0.81% or 106,026 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 36,467 shares.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,365 shares to 32,576 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Shy (SHY) by 3,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “About Face: Stock Market Sentiment Reverses As Yield Curve Inverts, Data Disappoint – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins owns 77,000 shares or 9.22% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,020 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter invested in 2.02% or 88,535 shares. Roberts Glore Inc Il owns 22,477 shares. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak holds 11,273 shares or 2.68% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap LP reported 112,941 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 11,282 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated stated it has 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alethea Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 2,775 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Coe Mgmt Limited Com invested 2.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pinnacle Ltd Liability has 20,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hamel Associate invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nbw Ltd Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 58,746 shares.