King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Share Value Declined; Microstrategy (MSTR) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Upped Its Position by $1.79 Million

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 12,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 68,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87M, up from 55,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 37,759 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.53M shares traded or 162.06% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 16/03/2018 – BA BOARD OKS WAIVER FOR DUBERSTEIN TO RUN FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 15/05/2018 – The WTO said the EU had failed to remove support for the world’s largest airliner, the A380, and Europe’s newest long-haul plane, the A350, causing losses for Boeing and U.S. aerospace workers; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares to 31,670 shares, valued at $6.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,578 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc reported 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zevenbergen Invs Limited holds 2,656 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont reported 18,779 shares stake. Strategic Fincl Services has 7,205 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa accumulated 0.09% or 2,676 shares. Northern Tru has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ssi Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,318 shares. Moreover, Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Partners Ltd invested in 0.89% or 32,549 shares. 762 are held by Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation Tn has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 48,616 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lifeplan Fincl Group stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 105,621 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested 0.03% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 4,802 were reported by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Brandes Partners Lp holds 0.02% or 6,412 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 6,649 are held by Hsbc Public Ltd. Parkside Bancshares Trust invested in 11 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co reported 32,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Pdt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 25,000 were accumulated by Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 13,846 shares in its portfolio. 2,310 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc. Parametric Port Ltd Co has 20,135 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spx Corp (SPW) by 32,612 shares to 119,196 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 177,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,354 shares, and cut its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.