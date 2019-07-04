King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $498,771 as Market Value Rose; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Increased Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Stake by $2.01 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 25.09M shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has declined 28.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 12/04/2018 – AB InBev’s Pedro Aidar Discusses Regional Craft Beer Push (Video); 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 27/03/2018 – AMBEV S.A. GRANTS FAVORABLE OPINION FOR AROSUCO DEAL HOLDER OK; 15/05/2018 – AMBEV NAMES FERNANDO MOMMENSOHN TENNENBAUM CFO; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS COMPLETES MERGERS OF ITS RUSSIAN UNIT WITH RUSSIAN AND UKRAINIAN UNITS OF ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 10,792 shares to 315,041 shares, valued at $12.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 181,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev S.A.: A Solid Company Facing Headwinds In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is Ambev Stock Due for a Strong Comeback? – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Heineken Has Another Awesome Year – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intuit Inc. (INTU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Llp holds 47,001 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Davidson Kempner Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Cutler Invest Counsel Lc invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz & Ltd accumulated 86,009 shares. Stoneridge Llc holds 145,824 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 140,345 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 71,738 shares. Alkeon Limited Company reported 2.26M shares. Diker Mngmt Lc owns 15,351 shares. Exchange Mngmt has invested 2.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jfs Wealth Advsrs stated it has 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alexandria Ltd holds 75,084 shares. Swift Run Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 16,386 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,165 shares.