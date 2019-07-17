King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $498,771 as Market Value Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Stock Value Declined

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 4.65 million shares traded or 11.60% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – S&P: VODAFONE ‘BBB+’ RATING AFFIRMED; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vodafone Group PLC Otlk To Neg; Afrms Rtg; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group 4Q Organic Service Revenue Up 1.4%; 09/05/2018 – UNITYMEDIA GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA”), UNITYMEDIA HESSEN GMBH & CO. KG (“UNITYMEDIA HESSEN”) AND UNITYMEDIA NRW GMBH (“UNITYMEDIA NRW”) ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO SELL THE UNITYMEDIA GROUP (AS DEFINED BELOW) TO…; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 28/04/2018 – India’s ldea Cellular posts 6th straight quarterly loss; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group CEO Vittorio Colao to Be Succeeded by CFO Nick Read; 15/05/2018 – End of an era as Vodafone boss Colao hands over to protege Read

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – EY launches EY Absolute™ with Microsoft to bring UK businesses increased efficiencies to finance function; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim holds 3.9% or 6.28M shares in its portfolio. Chilton Inv Co Ltd Liability owns 1.32 million shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc reported 4.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Paragon Management Ltd reported 5.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Independent Investors has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Management holds 0.56% or 16,934 shares. Maryland-based Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability has invested 3.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 1.59M shares. Foundry Limited has 7,673 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Co accumulated 71,738 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0.91% stake. Tompkins Finance, a New York-based fund reported 107,392 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt reported 109,573 shares. Mckinley Limited Co Delaware owns 488,390 shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $319.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares to 60,683 shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,584 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $71.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).