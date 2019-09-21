King Wealth Management Group Has Lifted Its Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake by $536,250; Commerce Bank Has Upped Position in Amphenol New (APH) as Stock Value Declined

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 87.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 9,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 20,877 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 11,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58M shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum & Andeavor to Combine;Enterprise Value $35.6b; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 10/04/2018 – South Africa MPC Member Says Prefers Single-Point CPI Target; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 3,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 33,904 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 30,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.43M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Amphenol (APH) is a Cheap House in a Bad Neighborhood, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com" on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why We Like Amphenol Corporation's (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire" with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12,079 shares to 271,352 shares, valued at $26.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,595 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 94,965 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 0.02% or 486 shares. Moreover, Bancorp Of Hawaii has 0.2% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). South Street Advsr, New York-based fund reported 116,115 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 40,382 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Inc owns 1,514 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 121,913 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Mkts has invested 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Us State Bank De owns 257,088 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.32% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Penobscot Invest Mgmt Company Inc holds 20,297 shares. First Ltd Partnership accumulated 775,383 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Management Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.