King Wealth Management Group Has Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position as Stock Price Declined; 1607 Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by $2.90 Million

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING W/ROLLS TO GET SCHEDULE BACK ON TRACK; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE DECISION ON ‘797’ IN NEXT YEAR; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (MIN) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 965,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 12.06M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.54 million, up from 11.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Inter Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.40M market cap company. It closed at $3.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 39.42 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 9,750 shares to 20,877 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

