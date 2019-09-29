King Wealth Management Group Has Cut Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $649,740; As Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Geode Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $19.59 Million

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 126,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 728,873 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.65M, down from 855,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $160.46. About 222,393 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB 98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Targets 2022 Debut for Electric Plane; 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 05/03/2018 – Boeing ruled out reviving its dormant 767 passenger plane

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication reported 192 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Legal & General Public Lc stated it has 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). 271,482 were reported by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Evergreen Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,559 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 305,721 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,500 shares. Coldstream Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 7,392 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) has 0% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Point72 Asset Lp reported 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Oakworth Cap has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Howe & Rusling owns 29 shares. Heartland Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Ghp Invest Inc stated it has 7,824 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 170,738 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $42.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capitol Federal Financial In (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 124,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65M for 11.73 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 41.08 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Retail Bank Na holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,762 shares. U S Global Investors has 10,749 shares. Bankshares Of The West holds 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,136 shares. Tiemann Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brown Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.3% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,062 shares. First Business owns 3,380 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Sigma Invest Counselors has 16,913 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. 265,058 were reported by Amp Cap. New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Israel-based Clal Insurance Enter Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Zweig holds 1.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 38,988 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 37,462 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc accumulated 39,417 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth stated it has 18,320 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC) by 16,262 shares to 144,314 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Ijh (IJH) by 4,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

