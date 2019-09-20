King Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Position By $450,018; Last Week Dollar General (DG) Analysts

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 2,174 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 45,775 shares with $9.51M value, up from 43,601 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $160.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $211.47. About 1.76 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 19/03/2018 – Business Insurance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 06/03/2018 – CAFC: GRECIA v. MCDONALD’S CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1672 – 2018-03-06; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s Becomes the First Restaurant Company to Set Approved Science Based Target to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Among 16 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Dollar General has $18000 highest and $12900 lowest target. $157.19’s average target is -0.70% below currents $158.3 stock price. Dollar General had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, May 31 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 31 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Morgan Stanley. Buckingham Research maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Thursday, August 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 30 report. See Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

05/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $173.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $152.0000 New Target: $178.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $141.0000 New Target: $180.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $154.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $137.0000 New Target: $170.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $148.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 1.11 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. 107,402 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Huntington Bank & Trust has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). The Texas-based King Luther Management has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). California-based Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Meeder Asset reported 46,639 shares. Hodges Cap owns 2,913 shares. Bellecapital holds 4,192 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has 121,600 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr owns 0.29% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 6,772 shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 4,466 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc has 0.8% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Sfmg Limited Liability owns 1,071 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 13,842 shares. Colonial Advsrs has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald`s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald`s has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225’s average target is 6.40% above currents $211.47 stock price. McDonald`s had 31 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Friday, June 7 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 15. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 14. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s: Stability Has A Price, But Not $210 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s hikes quarterly dividend to $1.25 – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Interested In McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s To Acquire Apprente For Voice Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.95% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $158.3. About 393,699 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy that Are Not Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Lp holds 36,782 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 0.11% or 109,979 shares. 223,998 are owned by Renaissance Gru Ltd Co. Segment Wealth Limited, Texas-based fund reported 4,480 shares. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.04% or 8,490 shares. 51,637 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins Ny. Van Eck Corp invested in 15,567 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 8,000 are owned by Boston Prtn. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc has 0.04% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 62,868 are held by Moody Bank & Trust Division. Welch Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,759 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 12 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.18% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 283,221 are owned by Mondrian Prtnrs Ltd. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company has market cap of $40.69 billion. The firm offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It has a 25.45 P/E ratio. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods.