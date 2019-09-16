King Wealth Management Group Has Boosted Marathon Pete (MPC) Stake; Celsius Holdings (CELH) Shorts Increased By 1.62%

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 87.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Wealth Management Group Llc acquired 9,750 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The King Wealth Management Group Llc holds 20,877 shares with $1.17 million value, up from 11,127 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $34.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 6.86M shares traded or 12.17% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 06/05/2018 – INDIA’S GARG SEES NO BIAS IN MPC TO RAISE INTEREST RATES: PTI; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 10/04/2018 – SARB SAYS MPC `NOT COMMITTING TO A RATE-CUTTING CYCLE’; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS BUT MPC IS CONSCIOUS THAT THERE ARE OTHER MEETINGS OVER COURSE OF THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 21/03/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO MOVE TO OSLO MAIN BOARD FROM AXESS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) had an increase of 1.62% in short interest. CELH’s SI was 2.17 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.62% from 2.13M shares previously. With 63,000 avg volume, 34 days are for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s short sellers to cover CELH’s short positions. The SI to Celsius Holdings Inc’s float is 27.12%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.76. About 192,078 shares traded or 26.87% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has risen 17.14% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 16/03/2018 – Celsius Network Launches Crypto-Backed Lending Platform; 29/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Entry Into Drug Store Channel With Prime Placement At CVS; Continues Expansion Securing Two Di; 10/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Wins Award For Best Product Packaging And Innovation; 23/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts Impressive Movement, Gains Momentum In; 15/05/2018 – #2 Third Rock, GV back Broad spinout Celsius in bid to develop precision meds for autoimmune disease; 15/05/2018 – Celsius Therapeutics Launches with $65 Million in Series A Financing to Develop Precision Therapeutics for People with Autoimmune Diseases and Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Celsius Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/03/2018 Celsius Holdings Delivers Record Annual Revenue, Up 59% to $36.2 Million; 23/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings, Inc. Announces Further Expansion In Convenience Channel, Posts lmpressive Movement, Gains Momentum In Military

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $216.77 million. The firm offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. It has a 40 P/E ratio. Celsius Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as directly to retailers across various retail divisions, including supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, mass merchants, health clubs, spas, gyms, military, and e-commerce Websites.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aldebaran Inc invested in 28,850 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Jones Cos Lllp holds 0.01% or 41,965 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & Com Inc owns 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 52,449 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp invested in 0.18% or 11.59M shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Com has 5,285 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Llc has invested 0.37% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability invested in 1,861 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amica Mutual invested in 19,811 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Millennium Management holds 0.06% or 51,543 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Ser Inc has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.18% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gru One Trading LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kings Point owns 5,799 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity. ROHR JAMES E bought 12,500 shares worth $601,750.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $90 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.43’s average target is 38.83% above currents $52.17 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, August 2 with “Strong Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, May 17 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of MPC in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.