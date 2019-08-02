King Wealth Management Group Decreased Its Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding as Share Price Rose; American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39B, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 15,944 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $362.56. About 621,801 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…; 23/04/2018 – Lockheed says ‘flow’ battery will boost use of renewable power; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident Il D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Soto: Rep. Soto Congratulates Lockheed Martin Corp. on $3.5 billion Army Contract; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 24/04/2018 – When a prime contractor like Lockheed Martin $LMT has problems with boosting cash flow, that can only mean bad things for its subcontractors down the supply chain like $MRCY; 08/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – GREGORY KEE OF LOCKHEED MARTIN, DIETMAR THELEN, REPRESENTING MBDA,TO LEAD JV FROM MBDA DEUTSCHLAND OFFICE IN SCHROBENHAUSEN; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $23,106 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 124,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,440 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 earnings per share, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.20 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. 6,647 Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares with value of $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F. $229,533 worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) was bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.