King Wealth Management Group Cut Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $339,000; As Eog Resources (EOG) Market Value Declined, Holder Greenleaf Trust Lowered by $311,980 Its Stake

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 16,432 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 19,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 17,329 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 18,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $386.56. About 692,997 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To Sales $50.35B-$51.85B; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN COMMENTS FROM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate defense bill would bar Turkey from buying F-35 jets; 22/03/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sides With Trump Tariffs on China Espionage Threat; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $706.59M for 15.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.