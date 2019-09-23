King Wealth Management Group Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $649,740; Pdc Energy (PDCE) Stock Value Declined While Pier Capital Increased Its Position

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 18,320 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67M, down from 20,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 6.85 million shares traded or 52.81% up from the average. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – IRAN OFFICIAL SAYS FUTURE OF AIRBUS DEAL WITH IRAN DEPENDS ON EUROPEAN GOVT SUPPORT AND POLICIES; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. IS ALSO REVOKING GENERAL LICENSE 1 AUTHORIZATIONS RELATING TO AIRCRAFT-RELATED EXPORTS TO IRAN; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 26/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN COMMUNICATIONS STARTUP MYRIOTA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 10,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 208,146 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, up from 197,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.45M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 12/03/2018 – PDC Brands Appoints John F. Owen as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $334.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,927 shares to 39,617 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Tech Ftec (FTEC) by 16,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold PDCE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 64.71 million shares or 0.06% less from 64.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 29,676 shares to 357,926 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding by 8,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,922 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).