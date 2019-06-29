King Wealth Management Group Continues to Hold Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Mengis Capital Management Lifted Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620 as Share Value Rose

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 77,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $932.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $10.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1893.63. About 3.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/04/2018 – Quantum Cloud Partners with AWS to Provide Global Cloud Rendering; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon, with its new partnership, is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/26/2019: TGT,AMZN,UNF,FTDR,GIS – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in June – Nasdaq” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Has Amazon Leached All It Can From the Cloud? – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94M and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Capital Management holds 4,662 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. American Money Mngmt Ltd reported 1,222 shares. Blair William Il holds 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 263,390 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 21,402 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. Advisor Prns Lc reported 10,344 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Biondo Inv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,864 shares. 873 are held by Tiemann Invest Advisors Lc. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc reported 59,043 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Friess Assocs Ltd Liability invested 3.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stockbridge Partners Ltd Liability has 128,205 shares. Assetmark has 7,501 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 271,634 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd holds 249,106 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mig Capital Limited owns 5,441 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Investments, a Maryland-based fund reported 44,123 shares. Cumberland Partners Ltd accumulated 274,982 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,443 shares. Moreover, Addison Cap has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baillie Gifford & has invested 0.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cumberland Advsr invested in 1.28% or 31,245 shares. Fragasso Group Inc Inc reported 1.06% stake. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, California-based fund reported 346,565 shares. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mgmt Ltd has 1.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.66M shares. Cap Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,324 shares. Strs Ohio invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 2.88% stake.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 48,361 shares to 55,944 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,329 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY).