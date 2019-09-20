King Wealth Management Group Boosted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $422,009 as Stock Value Rose; Westchester Capital Management Maintains Holding in Abbvie (ABBV)

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,749 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, up from 81,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 16.46M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft Veteran Rich Ciapala Joins Kasisto as Senior Vice President of Engineering; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 105,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 3.87 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Will Not Seek Accelerated Approval for Rova-T in Third-Line Relapsed/refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs has invested 0.66% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ipswich Inv Mngmt owns 38,000 shares. Jlb invested 0.92% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Opus Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.92% or 66,900 shares. Fort Washington Invest Oh holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 72,965 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hudock Capital Gp Limited Liability Com holds 722 shares. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Cypress Gp has 2.16% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 150,559 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Com accumulated 0.06% or 9,645 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 85,298 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc reported 9,065 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt invested in 0.34% or 12,400 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Dept owns 36,314 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 244,400 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. On Tuesday, July 30 AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 10,000 shares. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Shares for $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $498,057 worth of stock was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 229,185 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd accumulated 24,093 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc has 1.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,826 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 3.87% or 87,880 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 279,680 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc stated it has 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dean Inv Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,488 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 132,762 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Co has 290,021 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Company reported 6.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gladius Management LP reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eos LP invested in 0.94% or 21,620 shares.

