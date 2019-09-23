King Wealth Management Group Boosted Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) by $592,977 as Share Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $326,592

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 3,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 39,617 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.01 million, up from 35,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 7.12 million shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – Cloud Lending Solutions Recognized as Top 10 Best Performing Salesforce Solution Provider; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.79 million shares traded or 347.57% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle HCM Cloud Delivers Simple and Powerful Innovations that Can Make Work More Enjoyable and Supportive for Employees; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce May Soon Challenge Its All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Coupa Software Has an Exciting Growth Story – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) Shareholders Feel About Its 159% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland Mngmt accumulated 94,648 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Locust Wood Advisers Limited Co holds 2.61% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 233,040 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kemnay Advisory Services Inc owns 88,452 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation stated it has 0.44% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bamco New York holds 0.02% or 30,839 shares in its portfolio. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2,489 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brinker Inc holds 56,639 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 4.49 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moreover, Westover Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4,639 shares. Nomura Holdg Inc has invested 0.05% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Rothschild Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Company holds 0.78% or 10,507 shares. State Street Corp has 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 30.92 million shares.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 20,016 shares to 403,861 shares, valued at $72.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 17,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Inc (NZF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 124,027 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 117,462 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Cap City Tru Fl holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 40,419 shares. First Bancshares Sioux Falls reported 1.75% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trust Co Of Vermont reported 53,259 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.21% or 159,555 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 10,156 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Sonata Capital Incorporated invested in 4,100 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated owns 57,806 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tompkins Fincl, a New York-based fund reported 9,884 shares. Hrt Limited Liability has 421,896 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. 14,202 are held by South Texas Money Mgmt. Swedbank reported 1.69 million shares stake. California-based Poplar Forest Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Albion Group Inc Ut holds 10,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.