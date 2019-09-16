King Street Capital Management LP Trimmed By $28.35 Million Its Dish Network (DISH) Stake; Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) Has 1.5 Sentiment

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased Dish Network Corp (DISH) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as Dish Network Corp (DISH)’s stock declined 2.34%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 13.16M shares with $505.28 million value, down from 13.90M last quarter. Dish Network Corp now has $17.79B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 3.88 million shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 18 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 12 decreased and sold their positions in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.04 million shares, up from 4.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 3.88% above currents $36.1 stock price. DISH Network had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital downgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $3100 target.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 10,000 shares. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M on Monday, August 5. Shares for $9.35 million were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 104,394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 896 shares in its portfolio. Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 125,000 shares. Pnc Finance Service Gp holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 133,862 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 2.49M shares. Private reported 10,200 shares. Putnam Ltd Com reported 4.54M shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,278 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Centurylink Investment Management reported 37,565 shares stake. Segantii Ltd owns 0.12% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 35,125 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 2.31M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 369,906 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.85. About 46,373 shares traded or 39.31% up from the average. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (EMF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund for 1.56 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.32 million shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Firm Inc. has 0.59% invested in the company for 111,529 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.19% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 143,225 shares.