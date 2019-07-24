King Street Capital Management LP Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) Lowered by $167.40 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.17 Million

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.76M, down from 268,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $129.02. About 3.09M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 3.68M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monroe Savings Bank Trust Mi stated it has 0.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Company holds 4,824 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 1.66% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 135,395 shares. Mitchell Cap Mgmt Communications holds 0.57% or 13,047 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,333 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hollow Brook Wealth Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,433 shares or 0.59% of the stock. 14,169 are owned by Rnc Ltd. The California-based Aspiriant Llc has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt invested in 1.98M shares or 1.33% of the stock. 28 were accumulated by Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Altavista Wealth Management holds 2.23% or 51,277 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 3,084 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 155,978 shares. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 2,040 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 5,500 shares to 8,722 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 152,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Brixmor Property Group Reit Inc (NYSE:BRX).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Pepsi’s Earnings Say About PEP, The Economy, And The Market – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: PepsiCo Earnings Pop; Virgin Galactic to Go Public – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Blue Apron’s Rally Is Beyond Ridiculous – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial: Three Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.