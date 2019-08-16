King Street Capital Management LP Lowered Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake as Valuation Rose; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stock Declined, Shareholder Linscomb & Williams Boosted Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $33.31. About 1.93 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 990,978 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON FAN BLADE INSPECTION RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines fatality after engine failure; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 17/04/2018 – #WVTM13: #BREAKING: Southwest plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after blowing an engine #WVTM13; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports March Traffic; 23/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO COMMENTS ON INSPECTIONS IN EMPLOYEE MESSAGE; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – FLEW 11.2 BLN REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) IN APRIL 2018, A SLIGHT DECREASE FROM 11.2 BLN RPMS FLOWN IN APRIL 2017; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 02/05/2018 – LUV: @SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES INCREASED 1.5 PERCENT TO 13.6 BLN IN APRIL 2018, COMPARED WITH APRIL 2017 ASMS OF 13.4 BLN

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,509 shares to 851,729 shares, valued at $68.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,915 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest plays Max 8 defense – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argus clips Southwest Airlines on 737 Max issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Southwest Airlines A Bargain Around Its 2-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Southwest Airlines Co. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Co Ca has 0.08% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Curbstone Corp owns 15,660 shares. Capstone Advisors Lc holds 21,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.07% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Victory Cap reported 0.03% stake. 738,155 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Savant Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,650 shares. 46,615 are held by Monetary Mgmt Group. Franklin Resource has 142,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman, a New York-based fund reported 731 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd holds 15,000 shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder has invested 0.01% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.95M for 7.44 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Three Takeaways From Q2 2019 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.