King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by $167.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position Upped by Lvw Advisors Llc

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 7.42 million shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Lvw Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc bought 9,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,602 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 58,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03M shares traded or 41.12% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 03/05/2018 – Lone Oak Payroll® Closes Wells Fargo Secured Credit Facility to Enhance Payroll Funding Services; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo will pay $1B fine to end mortgage, auto loan probes; 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 14/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Timeout, Lobbying Largesse — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43M for 8.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

