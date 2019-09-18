King Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake; Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF) Sentiment Is 0.64

King Street Capital Management Lp increased Pg&E Corp (PCG) stake by 400% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. King Street Capital Management Lp acquired 4.00 million shares as Pg&E Corp (PCG)’s stock declined 16.45%. The King Street Capital Management Lp holds 5.00 million shares with $114.60M value, up from 1.00 million last quarter. Pg&E Corp now has $6.14B valuation. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 5.86M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 18/05/2018 – PG&E TENTATIVELY LOSES DISMISSAL OF FIRE LEGAL CLAIM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

Contango Oil & Gas Co (MCF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 16 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 25 cut down and sold their equity positions in Contango Oil & Gas Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 14.96 million shares, down from 15.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Contango Oil & Gas Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 16 Increased: 9 New Position: 7.

Analysts await Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Contango Oil & Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.25 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Contango Oil & Gas Company for 840,280 shares. Proxima Capital Management Llc owns 134,520 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 100,000 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Management Corp has invested 0.02% in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc., a California-based fund reported 34,928 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Limited Co stated it has 1,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 26,361 shares. Empyrean Lp accumulated 2.00M shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian Capital LP accumulated 3.63 million shares or 74.18% of the stock. Amp Cap has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, York Management Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 3.36% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.61 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 278,000 shares. Aurelius Capital Management Lp has invested 31.31% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Amer Century Incorporated reported 106,633 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fil holds 0% or 284 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 16,136 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Pacific Gas & Electric has $2300 highest and $400 lowest target. $17’s average target is 46.55% above currents $11.6 stock price. Pacific Gas & Electric had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup upgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) on Monday, September 16 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral”. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 19 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.