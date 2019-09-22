King Street Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $15.61 Million; Shares Declined; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.87 Million as Share Value Declined

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $134.34. About 1.41M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 5,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 303,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.54 million, down from 308,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – Nearly 60% of Americans are streaming and most with Netflix: CNBC survey; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year:; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix accused of rigging bonuses for top executives; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Tencent plans culture deal with UK

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 64.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

