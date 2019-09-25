King Street Capital Management LP Has Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holding by $15.61 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Forr (FORR) Share Value Declined, Ack Asset Management Decreased Position by $713,800

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 1.44M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS PERMIAN PRODUCTION TO GROW AS MUCH AS 24% 2018; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Forr (FORR) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% . The hedge fund held 193,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Forr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $637.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 35,425 shares traded. Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) has risen 2.22% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FORR News: 03/04/2018 – Forrester Announces Date Of New Tech & Innovation Forum, Opens Nominations For Early-stage Emerging Tech Companies; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH 1Q PRO FORMA LOSS PER SHR $0.01, EST. 6C; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Pro Forma Loss 1c/Sh; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.03 TO $1.10; 02/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne recognized by Forrester Research for Providing Agile ALM plus DevOps solutions for Value Stream Mapping; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 01/05/2018 – Mobile Labs To Sponsor Forrester’s Digital Transformation 2018 Next Week in Chicago; 26/04/2018 – FORRESTER RESEARCH INC FORR.O SEES FY 2018 PRO FORMA SHR ABOUT $1.38 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – Forrester Research 1Q Rev $77.7M; 13/03/2018 – Forrester Research To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 2.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold FORR shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 9.99 million shares or 0.66% less from 10.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 4,062 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 7,080 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 51 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 8,489 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 49,792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation owns 250,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 10,664 shares. 3,234 were reported by First Mercantile Co. Great West Life Assurance Com Can invested in 0% or 14,635 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 6,982 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications invested 0% in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR). Blackrock reported 1.64 million shares stake. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

More notable recent Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Forrester CEO and CFO To Speak At The Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CACI or FORR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.42 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Forrester Research, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -362.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,182 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & reported 2,348 shares. Natixis reported 70,943 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Limited reported 27 shares. 75 were accumulated by Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd reported 53,366 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 369,297 shares. Btc Mngmt holds 0.07% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,658 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bridgewater Associates Lp accumulated 0.08% or 65,947 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 714,971 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Prudential has 209,573 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Company accumulated 821,554 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 2,060 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $60,505 activity.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.