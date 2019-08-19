King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position by $167.40 Million as Stock Value Rose; Reinhart Partners Position in White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Decreased by $366,300

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $12.2 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.1. About 15,094 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 08/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04M, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 2.72 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.49 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4,082 shares to 13,811 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eqt Corporation (NYSE:EQT) by 27,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer – PR Newswire” on May 11, 2018. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kudu Investment Management Acquires Minority Stake In Wealth Manager First Long Island Investors – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “White Mountains Insurance — a Baby Berkshire or Something Else? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2018.