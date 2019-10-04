King Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Dish Network (DISH) as Stock Declined; Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Westover Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $308,340

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 29,841 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 878,699 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice Pres of Investor Relations and Public Relations

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 746,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13.16 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $505.28M, down from 13.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 590,716 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dish Network revenue drops; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 120,488 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares. The California-based Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.63% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Westpac invested in 67,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Df Dent & has 46,258 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited, Singapore-based fund reported 7,096 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,113 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust invested in 0.54% or 96,787 shares. Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 195,754 shares. 1832 Asset Lp reported 245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 495 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 5,389 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department owns 6,002 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt reported 387 shares.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 180 shares to 2,460 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.65 million for 29.41 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700. The insider ERGEN CHARLES W bought $15.72 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold DISH shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 92,650 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura Asset Com accumulated 0.02% or 39,994 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Clearline Cap LP stated it has 90,000 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 254 shares. Whittier Tru Comm Of Nevada has 1,254 shares. Franklin Resource stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 55,200 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 0.06% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd has invested 1.3% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Prudential Public Limited Company holds 6,081 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 42,759 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 105,977 shares.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.68M for 13.54 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 1.13 million shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.