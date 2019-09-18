King Street Capital Management LP Has Cut Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stake by $204.40 Million; Keybank National Association Has Lifted Polyone (POL) Stake by $492,125

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 64.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 7.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.16 million, down from 11.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: CO. SEES A LOT OF OPPORTUNITIES IN THE GULF OF MEXICO; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 57.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 27,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.42. About 193,987 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 17/05/2018 – PolyOne Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – Advanced Composite Materials from PolyOne Bringing Innovation and Sustainability to Transportation Industry; 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – PolyOne Barrier Technologies Enable Sustainability and Recyclability in Packaging; 07/03/2018 PolyOne Board Elects Robert Abernathy as Director; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $303.07 million for 24.77 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $21.10B and $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.20M shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $75.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 19,619 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 11.21M shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.04% or 51,400 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 54,369 shares. Sir Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.84% or 374,600 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 0.2% or 30,425 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De invested in 182,476 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 14,481 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 73,496 shares. Beach Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 17,360 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 7,916 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 152,100 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Inc Lc reported 3.56M shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Gru Inc Inc holds 10,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $17.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,451 shares to 311,213 shares, valued at $66.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 14,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,441 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

